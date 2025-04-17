Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.51. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

