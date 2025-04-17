Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Posts Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
