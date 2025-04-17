Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Posts Earnings Results

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

