Twenty Acre Capital LP Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 5.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,202 shares of company stock valued at $71,371,369 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

