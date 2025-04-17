J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Announces Earnings Results

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

SBRY stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.34) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 223.40 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 301.40 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

