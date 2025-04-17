NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 2,003,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,171,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

