First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 1.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.