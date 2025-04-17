Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

