Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Increases By 100.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Westaim Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Westaim has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.05). Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

