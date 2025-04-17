1,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.2 %

ARES opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

