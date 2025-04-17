Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of Zeon stock remained flat at $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Zeon has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

