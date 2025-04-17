Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Zeon Price Performance
Shares of Zeon stock remained flat at $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Zeon has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
About Zeon
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.