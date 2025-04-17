International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

IBM stock opened at $238.87 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

