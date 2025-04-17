Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1,437.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in ARM were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,901,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in ARM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

