Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after acquiring an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

