Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.6% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $444.18 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.62. The firm has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

