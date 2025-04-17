3,398 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.8% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,341.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,337.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,467.00.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.