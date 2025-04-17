Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 22,262 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 80.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

