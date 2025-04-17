Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in First Solar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,963 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

