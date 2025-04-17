Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 33.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 598,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perion Network by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

