Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.