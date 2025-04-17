1,987 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

AR opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.