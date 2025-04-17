Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

