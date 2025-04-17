Long Pond Capital LP Has $100.46 Million Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 5.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.07% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $100,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

PLYA stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

