Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.97.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $160.04 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $387.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.