Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Posts Earnings Results

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Far East Income had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 589.91%.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

LON HFEL traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 203.20 ($2.69). 369,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.60. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 182.67 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.28).

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -393.80%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

