CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 68,526 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,526 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $155,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,519,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.47. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

