Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,555 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $86.32 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.