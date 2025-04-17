First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $892,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

