discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.57) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSCV. Shore Capital upgraded discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of discoverIE Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.13) to GBX 600 ($7.94) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 570.49 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472.50 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 788 ($10.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 552.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 624.02. The firm has a market cap of £552.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £1,064 ($1,408.34). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £65,280 ($86,406.35). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,175 shares of company stock worth $9,349,400. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

