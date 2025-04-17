Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 119,584 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,584 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $261,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

