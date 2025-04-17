Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $58.60 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,515,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,595,000. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,924,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.