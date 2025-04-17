Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 1.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $50,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 211,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Crocs by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

