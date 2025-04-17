Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Oracle by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,025 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $14,745,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,403,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,453,328 shares of company stock worth $454,439,851 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $362.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

