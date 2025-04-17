United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

