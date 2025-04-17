Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

NYSE CMG opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

