Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 2.0 %

PLD opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

