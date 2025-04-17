Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avenir Corp lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,662,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,470,000 after buying an additional 1,058,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.
Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %
ET opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
