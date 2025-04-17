Long Pond Capital LP Purchases 125,419 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 6.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $132,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 127,358 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 70,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

