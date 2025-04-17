Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,896,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 342,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

