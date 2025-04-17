McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $692.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.28 and a 200-day moving average of $596.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.