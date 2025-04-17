Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,874,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,600 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 10.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,453,328 shares of company stock valued at $454,439,851. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

ORCL opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $362.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

