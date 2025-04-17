Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

