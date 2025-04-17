Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 1,680 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWR stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.