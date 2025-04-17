Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after buying an additional 359,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.