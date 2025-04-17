Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,159 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $97,254,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,469.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.48.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average of $210.91. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

