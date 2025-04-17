Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

LOGI stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.78. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Logitech International by 700.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International



Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

