Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 694,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 674,163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,964.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 872,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 855,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

