Global Endowment Management LP Sells 889 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 164.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.59.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $260.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

