Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2,039.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $47,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

