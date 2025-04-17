Global Endowment Management LP Sells 58,724 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,724 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 372,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 218,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $6,896,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDD opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

View Our Latest Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.