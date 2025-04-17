Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

